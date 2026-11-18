Jab Bollywood met royalty. Britain's Prince William visited Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office in Mumbai, where he was welcomed by filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The visit gave the Prince of Wales a glimpse of Indian cinema, including a special dance performance set to songs from the production house’s blockbuster, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

After meeting Prince William, Saif addressed the media and shared details of their interaction, including what they discussed.

Saif Ali Khan on his conversation with Prince William

On November 18, Saif, Kareena and Karan met Prince William during his visit to Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai. The group had a lighthearted conversation, and the Omkara actor later shared details with the media.

Speaking to ANI, Saif said they discussed films, music and cricket, including his late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's experiences playing cricket in England and India.

“This session was about cultural cooperation and the film industries of the United Kingdom (UK) and India working together. It was a light conversation about films, songs and a little bit about cricket.”

They also discussed Saif's late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, who formerly captained India's cricket team. They spoke about his experiences playing cricket in England and India. The actor further said that although his royal lineage came up during the conversation, he reminded Prince William that India no longer has a royal system.

Saif also spoke about his royal background, saying, “They did mention it, but I was quick to point out that in India we do not have a royal system anymore.”

Saif said they discussed the history of collaboration between the Indian and British film industries and expressed hope for more joint projects.

He said, “We used to make a lot of films there, and I think we’ll have to see how we can work together in the future. Recently, Yash Raj also signed an agreement to make some films.”

During his meeting, the actor chose a beige suit, and a white shirt for an understated yet elegant look. He completed the formal ensemble with polished shoes and a red tie.

Prince William's India visit

Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Mumbai on November 16 for a three-day visit to India, their first trip to the country since 2016. The royal couple’s visit coincided with the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, which they hosted with filmmaker Karan Johar.

During their Mumbai visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales took part in several events, including playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and riding an Earthshot Prize-branded electric auto-rickshaw.