Mumbai: Prince William’s three-day visit to India took a Bollywood turn on Wednesday, as the Prince of Wales visited Dharma Productions, the Mumbai-based production house headed by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The visit brought together the British royal family and some of the most recognisable names in Hindi cinema. Johar, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were among those who welcomed Prince William at the production house.

The engagement was more than a celebrity meeting. It offered an opportunity to highlight the cultural relationship between India and the United Kingdom, with cinema acting as an important bridge between audiences in the two countries.

A special Bollywood dance performance was organised for the royal guest, with dancers performing to songs from Dharma Productions’ popular film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, including the much-loved track ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

The choice of music was particularly fitting, given the film’s enduring popularity and its association with British audiences.

Johar and Prince William had already established a connection through the Earthshot Prize, the global environmental initiative founded by the Prince in 2020.

The filmmaker had met William in London ahead of the Mumbai awards ceremony and discussed environmental challenges and the importance of supporting practical solutions.

Why was Dharma Productions chosen for the royal visit?

The choice of Dharma Productions carries significance beyond its association with Bollywood celebrities.

Indian cinema has developed a substantial international audience, particularly in the United Kingdom, where Hindi films have found viewers across generations and communities. Film, music and entertainment have become important parts of the cultural relationship between the two countries.

Dharma Productions has contributed to this international reach through films that have travelled beyond the Indian market.

One of its most recognisable productions, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, is completing 25 years in December 2026. Directed by Karan Johar, the family drama was partly shot in the United Kingdom and remains popular among Indian audiences overseas.

In the picture Prince William, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Photograph: (AFP)

The film is also expected to receive a special celebration in London next month through a BAFTA initiative. Prince William serves as the president of BAFTA, giving the film’s anniversary an additional connection to the royal visit.

The association is particularly relevant because it demonstrates how films can create shared cultural experiences. For many British viewers, Bollywood is not simply an overseas entertainment industry but a familiar part of the country’s multicultural landscape.

Johar on his conversation with Prince William

Speaking about the interaction, Johar said the conversations with Prince William included films, filmmaking and the growing international market for Indian cinema.

In the picture Prince William and Karan Johar Photograph: (AFP)

Calling the conversations with Prince William, ''a wonderful experience, ‘’ Johar said,''We had discussions about many things, including films and the filmmaking process. Our films perform very well overseas too, and we have such a large diaspora market in the United Kingdom.”

He pointed to the growing international performance of Indian films, saying that Indian productions were increasingly finding space in global box-office charts.

Johar also highlighted the special connection between Dharma Productions and the UK, particularly through one of his most popular films, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

“We also share a special connection with the United Kingdom. We spoke about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which will complete 25 years this December. We had shot so much of the film in the United Kingdom, so that was one of the topics we discussed. We also showed them some clips and images from the film,” the filmmaker said.

From Bollywood to the India-UK partnership

Prince William’s engagement at Dharma Productions was among the final Mumbai stops of his India visit with Princess Catherine.

The royal couple are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting comes amid efforts by India and the United Kingdom to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, technology, education, innovation and clean energy.