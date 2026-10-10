/Rajinikanth's Jailer 2: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana allow ticket price hike of Rs 50 and Rs 75

Rajinikanth is returning as everyone's favourite Jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. In Part 2 of the superhit, the veteran actor returns with the same swag and style. However, what he will be fighting against this time will only be revealed when the film releases.

Ahead of its release on October 15, the Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission to increase ticket prices across the state. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the new entrant in the film is Vidya Balan, who is playing an interesting character.

Jailer 2: Government allows ticket price hike in AP

Set to release on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra, the film is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Ahead of its release, the AP government has given a nod to increase ticket prices in the state.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are among the states that regulate ticket prices. Under this, the state government has issued an order announcing the hike.

Single-screen theatres will charge Rs 50 above the standard rate and multiplexes will charge Rs 75 extra on the ticket price. This will be applicable for five shows per day from October 15 to October 21.

The booking for the film has not started yet, so there is no confirmation on the exact price at which tickets will be sold. The normal ticket price for any movie in Hyderabad right now ranges from Rs 150 to Rs 350. So, the price for Jailer 2 will be Rs 50 and Rs 75 more.

What does Jailer 2 revolve around?

Directed by Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran, the sequel marks the return of Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Apart from him, the film stars SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. If reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan will be making a cameo. After the trailer was released, a shadowy image of a character appeared. Netizens believe the secret person is Roshan.