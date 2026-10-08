/Nana Patekar death: Doctor reveals cause of death, shares details of actor’s final moments

Bollywood veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on October 8 (Thursday) due to severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Soon after his death, the entertainment industry was in shock, with colleagues and fans taking to social media to pay tribute to the legendary icon. Hours later, the doctor spoke to several media houses and revealed the main cause of the actor's death and details of his final moments.

Doctor reveals Nana Patekar's last moments

Dr Shekhar Salkar told ANI that "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital around 4:30, and he was declared dead by 5:30. We tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for 45 minutes to 1 hour, but he just couldn't be saved."

He further shared details of the actor's final moments before he was placed on his deathbed. The doctor said, "As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But because it was nighttime, his friend couldn't see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him and administered primary first aid. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital... He took our ambulance."

The doctor continued his statement, sharing that the veteran actor was brought to the hospital at midnight and was declared dead on arrival. "They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker."

Tributes poured in

Several colleagues from the film industry, young stars, and public figures stepped forward to pay tribute to the late actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the veteran actor and wrote, "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in."

His Welcome co-star, Akshay Kumar, took to X and penned a heartfelt note for Patekar. The post read, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own."

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan wrote, “Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji’s passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans."

Several others, including Riteish Deshmukh, Shikhar Dhawan, Jr NTR, and Rajinikanth, have also poured in their tributes.

Nana Patekar's family

Nana is survived by his wife, Neelkanti, whom he married in 1978. They later started living separately without divorcing each other. He also had a son, Malhar Patekar, who works in filmmaking and assists with family and philanthropic projects.