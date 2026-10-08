/Nana Patekar's funeral to be held in Pune, mortal remains to be brought from Goa

Actor Nana Patekar is no more. The actor par excellence died in the wee hours of October 8 at his house in Goa after suffering a massive heart attack. It has now been learned that Patekar's last rites will be held at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune.

According to reports, his mortal remains will be brought to Pune later in the day.



Nana Patekar's funeral to be held in Pune, last rites to be held with state honours

Patekar's last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Pune, where the actor spent most of his life. The actor's mortal remains will be brought to Pune by around 5 pm and will be kept for fans and friends to pay their last respects.

“The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse,” said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation.

Honouring Patekar's contribution to the world of cinema, the last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

In a statement, Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, said,

“Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites with full state honours.”

Speaking to the media, he added, “The departure of Nana Patekar ji is a profound loss for the world of art. Emerging from the lanes of Yeola, he carved out his identity in Marathi theatre, Marathi and Hindi cinema through the strength of his talent and perseverance. On his passing, heartfelt condolences from me, from the Government of Maharashtra, and from the Department of Cultural Affairs.”

Soon after Patekar's death, tributes started pouring in from the fans and all walks of the society. PM Narendra Modi hailed the actor, saying, 'never hesitating to express what he believed..'

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote,''Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.''

Nana Patekar dies: 45-minute CPR performed

Legendary actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. He was declared dead at 5:20 am at the hospital.

According to reports, doctors performed CPR on the actor for 45 minutes. "Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived,” said Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said.