/Nana Patekar’s final public appearance in Goa captures his love for theatre | Watch

Nana Patekar remained closely connected to theatre and the performing arts throughout his long career, even after becoming one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable actors. Just days before his death, the veteran actor was seen celebrating that connection during a gathering in Goa, where he interacted with local performers, played music and spoke about his desire to continue working on stage.

Nana Patekar's last moments captured on camera days before his death

Nana Patekar made his last known public appearance at a Goa event on October 4, four days before his death. He attended a gathering in Dona Paula, where he addressed the audience in Marathi and remembered his late friend, former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

“We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow,” Patekar said while addressing the gathering. He went on to speak about whether people are able to accomplish what they want during their lifetime and whether they have made the effort to pursue those goals.

PTI had shared a clip in which the actor later joined local artists, played the traditional Goan musical instrument shamel and participated in a dekhni dance performance. During the event, Patekar also reflected on his early theatre career and the encouragement he received when he competed in a state-level play competition.

What was Nana Patekar’s final Goa event all about?

Nana Patekar attended the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula, Goa, on October 4, 2026. He addressed the gathering, joined local folk artists, danced and played the traditional Goan percussion instrument, the shamel.

His final public appearance has since attracted attention not only because it was his last time in front of an audience, but also because of the themes he spoke about — theatre, purpose, life and mortality.