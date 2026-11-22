Kartik Aaryan, who has steadily explored different genres in Hindi cinema, is set to enter a darker world with his next film. On the occasion of his 36th birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled Kaaliya, a mythological creature thriller featuring the actor in the lead. The announcement arrived with an eerie video that hints at a mysterious force connected to Indian mythology. Directed by Sandeep Modi, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas in 2028.

Kartik Aaryan ventures into the mythological world with Kaaliya

The first video for Kaaliya establishes an unsettling atmosphere, with its central message connecting the story to Lord Krishna and an ancient force. The announcement suggests that something once sent away has returned through human actions, setting the stage for a creature-driven narrative.

While the makers have kept the film's plot and Kartik Aaryan's character under wraps, the video points towards a story that draws from mythology while moving into the monster-thriller genre.

Kaaliya is directed by Sandeep Modi, who has previously worked on projects including The Night Manager and Aarya. The film brings him together with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar for a large-scale theatrical venture. The project is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. Kartik Aaryan is also credited as a producer, marking his involvement behind the camera as well. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 5, 2028.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan has several films lined up as he continues to explore different genres in Hindi cinema. From fantasy and romance to stories inspired by real-life personalities, the actor's upcoming slate includes a mix of theatrical releases and projects in development.

One of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films is Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the Fukrey franchise. The film is backed by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 12, 2027.

Kartik Aaryan is set to reunite with filmmaker Kabir Khan after Chandu Champion for Ladaku. The film is based on the life of Tajamul Islam, a Kashmiri athlete and two-time world kickboxing champion. The project is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 18, 2027. It will also mark Kartik's production debut with his banner Dopamine Studios, alongside Birla Studios and Kabir Khan's production company.

Kartik will also be seen alongside Sreeleela in an untitled musical romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is expected to bring the actor back to the romance genre. The makers have announced April 30, 2027, as its theatrical release date. The film's title and further details about the storyline are yet to be revealed.