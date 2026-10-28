/Kartik Aaryan set to star in Vivek Agnihotri’s Operation Sindoor: Report

Vivek Agnihotri announced Operation Sindoor earlier this year, and now it has been revealed that Kartik Aaryan is expected to join the project as the lead actor. He is currently filming Shimit Amin’s Captain India, and work on the military drama will begin after wrapping up his ongoing project, as per Variety India.

The upcoming film draws from Lieutenant General K. J. S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. It will revisit India’s military operation launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

Vivek Agnihotri on the new project

Agnihotri announced the project in March 2026, and revealed that the film will be developed through research conducted in collaboration with different wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

"Bhushan Kumar and I have joined forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan," he wrote, announcing the project.

"Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality… not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema."

What is Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. India carried out strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of the military operation.

The film’s release date and other details have not yet been announced.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

The actor is currently busy with Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin. It is set against the backdrop of the Houthi conflict in Yemen.

He also has Naagzilla in the lineup, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 12, 2027. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the Fukrey franchise, the creature feature is produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri addresses Operation Sindoor film speculation

Additionally, Aaryan will be seen with Sreeleela for an untitled musical romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is set for a theatrical release on April 30, 2027.