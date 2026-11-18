Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to enter the world of medical mysteries with his upcoming series Dr. Hassan. JioHotstar, on Wednesday, released the first teaser of the show, offering a glimpse of the actor as a highly intelligent doctor whose sharp tongue makes him as unpredictable as the cases he handles.

Dia Mirza also features in the series, and it is set to premiere on December 11.

The teaser's release comes shortly after Dia and Nawazuddin grabbed attention on social media with an exchange that initially appeared to be a disagreement between the two actors. Dia had described her co-star as a 'nightmare to work with', prompting Nawazuddin to respond with a witty remark. It was later understood to be part of the promotional campaign for their upcoming series.

Dr. Hassan teaser

The teaser introduces Dr. Hassan as someone who doesn't quite fit the image of a conventional medical professional. However, his ability to diagnose complicated conditions makes him an indispensable part of the hospital. His behaviour and blunt manner often create issues with his colleagues.

"Sometimes people feel that doctors are a form of God... It seems they haven't met me," the teaser says.

A subsequent exchange shows him making his way through a queue of patients with the help of a walking stick. When someone points out that he has jumped the queue, he responds by drawing attention to his disability.

Another line of dialogue towards the end of the teaser says, "We doctors are made to cure diseases, not to cure patients."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his role

Speaking about the show, the actor said, "Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr. Hassan. What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world," as reported by Variety. "As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character: the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I'm grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It's rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special."

Dr. Hassan is an Indian adaptation of House

The upcoming show is based on the internationally acclaimed medical drama House, created by David Shore and originally led by Hugh Laurie. The American series followed the unconventional diagnostician Dr Gregory House and ran for eight seasons on Fox between 2004 and 2012.

For its Indian adaptation, the cast features Dia Mirza, Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show has been adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, while Virat Basoya has written the dialogues.

Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Rajesh Chadha, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi have produced the series under the Banijay Asia banner, with Vibhas Singh Gautam serving as executive producer.