India’s largest platform for environmental storytelling, the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), returns for its 7th edition with its most expansive programme yet. Blending cinema with art, music and technology, ALT EFF 2026 will showcase 88 films from India and across the globe across 41 locations, anchored by three major gala weekends in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Designed to spark urgent conversations around climate change, wildlife conservation and sustainability, the festival opens with Jack Weisman’s Nuisance Bear. Winner of the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, the film examines the fraught intersection of polar bears, Indigenous communities and human intervention in the Arctic.

Global highlights and jury line-up



This year’s curated slate features deeply human, political and cultural narratives, evaluated by a jury panel that includes actor-activist Rajshri Deshpande and casting director Dilip Shankar. Among the international highlights are Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sara Dosa’s Sundance premiere Time and Water; the 2025 Walkley Award-winning Yurlu | Country, making its Indian premiere with the story of an Aboriginal elder fighting to heal his asbestos-scarred homeland; and Land of Canaan, which traces fair-trade olive farming in Palestine. Other notable global selections include Shifting Baselines, examining the ecological cost of SpaceX’s Boca Chica launch site, and Heat, capturing the survival of migrant workers in the Persian Gulf.

Spotlight on Indian stories



Indian narratives take centre stage through titles such as This Tree Won't Fall, revisiting the Chipko Movement through the memories of 83-year-old Sudesha Devi, and Shen Mo's of Kibber, chronicling women in Spiti who turned from fearing snow leopards to protecting them. Satirical mockumentary How I Fell and Cone round out a diverse line-up alongside It's Only 47°C, Last Night I Dreamed It Was Raining Fish and Tenfa.

Rs 1.2 crore film fund and immersive art



A defining milestone of ALT EFF 2026 is the culmination of its Rs 1.2 crore environmental film fund, launched in association with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies—among the largest initiatives dedicated to nurturing India’s next generation of environmental filmmakers.

Moving beyond traditional auditoriums, the festival offers multi-sensory cultural programming. Audiences can explore Western Ghats bird biodiversity through the sound installation Memories of a Tree, experience the Amazon’s disappearing ecosystems in Chronicle of a Quiet Extinction, or step into virtual reality projects like +12°C: When the Sea Boils and The Forest Between to witness marine heatwaves in Goa and vanishing coastal mangroves.

Street art and musical finale