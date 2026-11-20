The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt has brought the number of US aircraft carriers in West Asia to three, giving President Donald Trump more options as Washington’s confrontation with Iran continues. The Roosevelt joined the USS George Washington and the USS George H.W. Bush in November. The US also had three carriers in the region in April, after a two-carrier buildup before the war began in February.

Asked on WION’s Defence Pulse whether the deployment was meant to pressure Tehran into a deal or prepare for renewed fighting, Dov Zakheim, who served as under secretary of defence in the George W. Bush administration, said, “Well, it’s actually both.”

What three carriers give Washington

Aircraft carriers bring fighter and attack aircraft, as well as aircraft for electronic warfare and airborne radar. With more than one flight deck available, crews can sustain air operations for longer. Zakheim said multiple carriers give the United States the capacity to fly missions around the clock if Trump orders another round of strikes.

The immediate question is whether the Roosevelt’s arrival is part of a rotation. In a routine handover, Zakheim said, one of the carriers would leave. If all three stay for months and their escorts and support ships also remain, he would read that as a sign Washington is keeping a sustained strike force in place.

“If Mr. Trump wants to attack them, he has the wherewithal to do it,” Zakheim said. “He’s got the firepower right on hand and that gives him leverage.”

What could trigger another round of strikes

Zakheim said the decision would depend on what Trump considers an escalation. He pointed to the possibility of Iranian attacks causing major damage to US facilities or to a Gulf ally. In those circumstances, he said, some advisers would likely urge the president to respond militarily.