/'Indian Engineers Among the Finest in the World': Max Aerospace Chief on India's Aviation Ambitions | Defence Pulse

India could achieve complete self-reliance in military aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) within the next 10 to 15 years, provided the current pace of reforms continues, according to Bharat Malkani, Chairman and Managing Director of Max Aerospace Group.

Speaking exclusively on WION's Defence Pulse on its Pathfinder segment, Malkani highlighted the growing importance of building an indigenous aviation maintenance ecosystem alongside India's expanding military aircraft manufacturing capabilities.

“At the rate of change, assuming the rate of change continues as it is today under the government, we anticipate it will take 10 to 15 years to be able to achieve 100% self-reliance,” Malkani said.

He cautioned that any slowdown in reforms would directly affect this timeline.

Private Industry Investment Critical

India already manufactures military aircraft and helicopters, including the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). However, developing domestic capabilities to repair engines, manufacture critical components and upgrade aircraft systems remains essential for sustaining operational readiness.

Malkani argued that the country possesses the technical expertise to support these platforms but requires greater investment.

“Do we have the capability today for sustainment? Yes. Can we do it? No,” he said, highlighting the gap between technical potential and available resources.

He stressed that government investment has historically been concentrated in public-sector companies and called for greater participation from qualified private-sector aerospace firms.

“Investment from government must now start to flow to the qualifying Indian private sector companies,” he said.

India as a Global Aerospace Hub

Beyond domestic military requirements, Malkani believes India can emerge as an international centre for aviation maintenance and manufacturing.

“Not just MRO, I think India has the ability to become a manufacturing hub,” he said.

Pointing to the global achievements of Indian engineers, he argued that India's technical talent could support the development of advanced aircraft for international markets.

“I believe we can be a manufacturing capability hub for not just India but India's friends,” Malkani added.