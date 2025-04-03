The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has addressed the rumours claiming that Suryakumar Yadav was the reason behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s shock Ranji Trophy move from Mumbai to Goa. The rookie India opener made headlines (on Wednesday) when he sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the MCA to shift bases in India's premier domestic tournament harbouring captaincy ambitions. Although the MCA backed claims surrounding Jaiswal's move, they wasted no time to squash the other reports.

Advertisment

The MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap released an official statement on Thursday (Apr 3) addressing these rumours, saying the association spoke with Suryakumar following the internet outburst, only to discover that allegations levelled against him are false and baseless and that he played no role in pursuing anyone rather, let alone Jaiswal, in moving teams in the Ranji Trophy.

Also read | Australia to play first overseas Day/Night Test in West Indies, details inside

Abhay Hadap further commented that Suryakumar is committed to Mumbai Cricket and takes immense pride in playing for the state team. He also urged everyone to refrain from spreading rumours and instead throw support behind the players.

Advertisment

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding Suryakumar Yadav’s alleged decision to move players to Goa instead of playing for Mumbai," Abhay Hadap said in an official statement.

"MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue. Surya Kumar Yadav remains committed to Mumbai and takes immense pride in playing for Mumbai. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to the Mumbai Cricket Association," he added.

‘We granted him the NOC’

Advertisment

Amid reports of Jaiswal moving teams in the Ranji Trophy, Abhay Hadap confirmed that Jaiswal did seek a NOC from the MCA, and they granted him, although he expressed being surprised over the same, wishing him good luck in the end.

"Yes, we have granted him the NOC. It is surprising for us, but Mumbai has enough strength. Someone else will now get a chance. We wish Yashasvi the best of luck," he said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI had stated that for every centrally contracted player to stay in contention for a promotion in the annual central contract list, they must feature for their respective state teams across India’s domestic tournaments, should they not get picked for any India squad or are injured.

(With inputs from agencies)