Cricket Australia has agreed to play its first overseas Day/Night Test during the tour of the West Indies in June later this year, per the latest reports. Australia will play the third Test against the West Indies with the pink ball, should the planned upgrade to Sabina Park’s floodlights be ticked off. CWI chief executive Chris Dehring said considering how the hosts pulled off the Gabba miracle last year, they wish to do one better, but this time in their home conditions.

During the last Pink-Ball Test between both teams in Brisbane in January 2024, West Indies pulled off one of their best away wins lately, ending Australia’s domination under the lights in Tests. Seamer Shamar Joseph broke all shackles with his match-winning 7/68 in the final innings, helping West Indies win by just eight runs, which, unlike Australians, Dehring doesn’t call (it) an upset.

"The last time we played Australia in Australia, we pulled off what they consider an upset – but we certainly don’t," CWI chief executive Chris Dehring said. "We intend to go one better."

Although Australia never lost a Day/Night before the Gabba bashing, playing 13 and winning 12 over the years, they never played one away from home; should it happen (in the Caribbean) this time, the pink ball will test the Aussies for the first time in overseas conditions.

Per the original itinerary, West Indies and Australia will play the first two Tests in Barbados and Grenada with the red ball; however, the third and final Test (in Jamaica) will be a Day/Night affair once the improvement to the ground’s lights is finished, the CWI commented.

"We're open to it," Cricket Australia's scheduling and operations boss Peter Roach told cricket.com.au. "We're awaiting further information from Cricket West Indies about the successful installation of the new lights at Sabina Park.

"But we encourage teams to play day-night cricket here in Australia once a season, so when an opportunity to reciprocate comes up, we are very supportive.

"The planned lighting specifications look more than adequate to host day-night Test cricket, and provided these are met, then CWI and CA are aligned on playing the match as a day-night Test,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Australia will play three Tests and five T20Is against the West Indies starting at June end, weeks after their WTC Final against South Africa at Lord’s (beginning June 11).

Check out the schedule –

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts

(With inputs from agencies)