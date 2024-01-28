Injured Shamar Joseph takes seven wickets as West Indies record maiden Test win in Australia since 1997: WATCH

West Indies bowler Shamar Joseph bowled his team to a thrilling victory for their first Test win in Australia since 1997. Shamar, who was injured by Mitchell Starc's lethal yorker on day 3 (Jan 27), took six wickets in the opening session and finished with 7/68 as West Indies drew two-match series 1-1. Chasing 216, Australia were bowled out 207 as West Indies won by eight runs.

Joseph didn't bowl initially on day 4 (Jan 28) but once he did, he bowled a 10-over spell, sending Australia's chase in a spiral. He started with the wicket of Cameron Green before sending back Travis Head on the very next ball. Australia, who were cruising along at 113/2, suddenly were 113/4. Joseph didn't stop there as he sent back dangerous Mitchell Marsh for his next wicket.

Australia's first innings hero Alex Carey also couldn't do much in front of the brilliance by Joseph as was bowled on a yorker and the hosts were 136/6 in no time. Mitchell Starc then played some shots in his 21-run innings and added 35 runs for the seventh wicket with Steve Smith. Starc was finally removed by Joseph for his fifth wicket before the fire-breathing spell came to an end with the wicket of Pat Cummins. Have a look at all the wickets by Joseph below:

Australia went into dinner at 187/8, needing 29 runs to win and Smith on the crease at 76. Alzarri Joseph removed Nathan Lyon in the very first over after dinner break before Smith played some shots and took Australia past 200. With just nine needed to win, Shamar dismissed Josh Hazlewood with a cracker of delivery to take West Indies home. Smith remained not out 91 on the other end after coming to bat as an opener. Watch the winning moment below:

"I just want to shout out my teammates for their encouragement. I want to keep pushing through the pain for my team and the people of the Caribbean. The doctor called me this morning and he asked he how I'm feeling and I said I was in a lot of pain. He told me to come to the ground and he believed I could do it. When I took my five-for it was tears of joy and happiness," said Joseph on his Player for Match performance.