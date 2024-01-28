Australia's Mitchell Starc INJURES WI bowler Shamar Joseph's toe with crushing yorker in 2nd Test - WATCH

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc sent down a lethal yorker to West Indies bowler Shamar Joseph on day 3 (Jan 27) of the ongoing second Test in Brisbane. Joseph, batting for the last wicket, got hit on the toe and cried in pain immediately before retiring hurt, ending West Indies' second innings. While the bowler didn't suffer a fracture as per an update by Cricket West Indies, he's doubtful to bowl on the fourth day (Jan 28) of the Test.

The incident happened in the 73rd over with West Indies at 193/9. Starc's ball dipped on him before hitting his right toe. Have a look at the video below: Shamar Joseph has to retire hurt after this toe-crusher from Mitch Starc!



Australia need 216 to win #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/3gAucaEfwg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2024 × West Indies posted an update on its official X handle after the incident, which read: "Good news, as scans show no fracture in Shamar Joseph’s toe. He will continue to be monitored by the medical team and assessed tomorrow."

The bowler didn't take part in the proceedings after being hit as West Indies tried to defend 215 runs against Australia to level the two-match series. Australia were 60/2 at the end of play on day 3 with Steve Smith (33 not out) and Cameron Green (9 not out) on the crease.

Earlier in the day, West Indies continued from their overnight score of 13/1 on day 2. The Aussie bowlers kept chipping at regular intervals, especially post dinner. West Indies were 106/3 at the end of first session and could only add 77 runs for the loss of three wickets in the second. They were 183/6 at tea on day 3 and lost three quick wickets after post tea before their innings wrapped up for 193/9.