West Indies bowler Kevin Sinclair's CRAZY CARTWHEEL after Usman Khawaja's wicket in 2nd Test - WATCH
West Indies all-rounder Kevin Sinclair did a stunning cartwheel celebration after dismissing Australia's Usman Khawaja on day 2 (Jan 26) of the ongoing second Test in Brisbane. West Indies had Australia on the ropes in the first innings with 54/5 but Khawaja stood tall. The 2023 Test Cricketer of the Year added 96 with Alex Carey (65) for the sixth wicket and 81 runs with skipper Pat Cummins (64 not out) for the eight wicket before being dismissed on 75.
The batter, however, was dismissed against the run of play by Sinclair. The left-arm spinner pitched the ball outside off and Khawaja, in an attempt to drive, edged the ball to first slip where Alick Athanaze caught it gleefully. Sinclair, who's making his debut in the match, went off after taking up his maiden Test wicket and did the insane cartwheel celebration. Have a look at the video below:
By the time Khawaja went back, Australia trailed by just 69 runs in the first innings against West Indies' 311 - something which looked impossible a little before that.
After Khawaja's departure, Cummins added 47 runs more for the ninth wicket with Nathan Lyon (19) before announcing a shock declaration. Australia finished 22 runs short of West Indies' first innings total. The declaration came as Australia wished to get a couple of West Indian wickets in the second innings before the end of play in day 2. The plan worked eventually as Josh Hazelwood sent back Tagnarine Chanderpaul in the last over of the day as the visitors finish 35 runs ahead at 13/1.
Earlier in the match, Australia were on top of things by pinning down the visitors at 64/5 in the first innings on day 1 before Kavem Hodge (71), Joshua de Silva (79) and Kevin Sinclair took West Indies past 300.