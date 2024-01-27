India's Tanmay Agarwal sets world record for fastest 300 in first-class cricket during Ranji Trophy match

India's Tanmay Agarwal became the fastest to score 300runs in first-class cricket during the Ranji Trophy match (India's domestic first class tournament) between Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday (Jan 26). The batter took only 147 balls to reach the triple-ton mark, beating South Africa's Marco Marais who had scored 300 off 191 balls in 2017 while playing for Border vs Eastern Province.

Tanmay, who plays for Hyderabad, finished the day with 323 not out off 160 balls, hitting 33 fours and 21 sixes as his team scored 529/1. On his way to the milestone, Agarwal also broke former India coach Ravi Shastri's 39-year-old record as well.

Agarwal raced to his double hundred off just 119 balls, beating Shastri's record of 123 balls which the latter had set in 1985 against Baroda. Agarwal now holds the record of scoring fastest double hundred in first class cricket for India.

The Hyderabad batter also recorded the most runs for an Indian batter in a day, beating former opener Virender Sehwag's record of 284 runs made against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Agarwal accelerated in phases during his innings, scoring first 50 off 49 ball. For his next fifty runs the batter took just 31 balls, reaching the 100 in 80 balls. He reached from 101 to 150 in just 23 balls before scoring the next 50 runs in just 16 deliveries. Agarwal's next 50 runs (201-250) also came off just 16 balls before he hit sixth gear to reach 300 from 250 in just 12 balls.