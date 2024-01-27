IND vs ENG, 1st Test: 'I was trying...,' Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on missing hundred on day 2

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal does not rue missing out on a hundred against England on day 2 (Jan 26) of the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad. The batter got out on 80 in the first over of the second day, adding just four runs to his overnight score of 76 from day 1. Jaiswal's innings gave India a quick start and half of England's 246 runs were wiped out by the time he went back in the dressing room.

"I was trying my best to do what I could and sometimes I can make a mistake and get out. Still, I'm learning. If I do make a mistake, I'll make sure that I try to learn from it," the batter said after the end of play on day 2.

Jaiswal was caught and bowled by England all-rounder Joe Root while trying to chip over short mid-off fielder. The batter, however, acknowledged that it would have been amazing to score a hundred.

"Of course, it would have been amazing if I would have scored a hundred. But what took me there was my thinking and my process to score runs and I was quite positive in my mind and I was just thinking, making sure I can build an innings. But it was good actually," he said.

The southpaw, who made his debut in whites last year in West Indies, is playing his first Test in India. He agreed that the environment is quite different from the three Tests he played in West Indies and South Africa.

"This is my first Test match in India and I was just thinking of contributing well and doing well for my team. When I was playing in the West Indies and South Africa, it was quite a different environment. Here also the environment is quite different. I was really enjoying all the places, of course. It is a proud and honour moment every time I go and play for my country," noted Jaiswal.