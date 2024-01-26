IND vs ENG: Nasser Hussain rues missing James Anderson in Playing XI, highlights lack of control as key factor

Former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain has passed his opinion on England’s chances after they had a chaotic first two days of the Hyderabad Test. England, now trailing by 175 runs and counting in the first innings have endured tough luck where they have lost spinner Jack Leach through a knee issue while they are also ruing the presence of James Anderson in the opening Test of the five-match series. According to Hussain, England missed out on a trick by not including Anderson in the Playing XI as he could have controlled the game better.

Are England missing a trick?

"I said before the game, I would have played Anderson. I was a bit surprised at the balance of the side because with Root in India it is four spinners and one seamer," Hussain said after the conclusion of Day 2.

"Anderson gives you control. It doesn't even have to be him, it can be (Ollie) Robinson, just another seamer. × "Anderson's skills in the sub-continent has been exceptional in the last few years. Anderson is a quite a good player when he is in the side. He is England's greatest ever bowler,” the legendary former player added.

England on back foot

After being bowled out for 246 on Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test, England's bowling has been jolted with multiple issues. Anderson’s absence has been a major concern considering they are missing his experience but they have also lost Jack Leach, who is suffering from a knee issue. He had injured his knee on Day 1 and the injury only aggravated on Day 2 which saw him unfit to bowl.