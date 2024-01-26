Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has booked his third Australian Open final after a thrilling win over German Alexander Zverev on Friday (Jan 26). Medvedev, down two sets in the match produced yet another comeback at the Rod Laver Arena to win the match 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3. The win for Medvedev coupled with the defeat of Novak Djokovic means there will be a new champion at Australian Open for the first time since Stanislas Wawrinka in 2014. Sunday’s final will now Medvedev square off against Sinner for the top prize at Melbourne Park.

More to Follow...