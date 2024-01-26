IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Iceland Cricket takes CHEEKY DIG at England after day 1

Iceland Cricket took a cheeky dig at England after day 1 (Jan 25) of the first Test against India in Hyderabad. England were bowled out for 246 on day 1 before Indian batters took the attack to them, scoring 119/1 in just 23 overs they batted. Indian spin trio of Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel took eight wickets among them as England lost the plot after 58-run opening partnership. For India, opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was sensational, finishing the day on 76.

The pitch did spin in the first session of the match itself but not viciously. After England's 'bazball' got entangled in the spin web, the Indian batters showed the skills of batting on a turning pitch. Iceland Cricket, on their official X handle, called out the same difference in skills.

"How is that when the Indian bowlers stop bowling and the Indian batters start to bat that the pitch stops turning and bouncing? It's almost like it must be because there are a different set of cricketers doing different skills on the pitch. Bizarre.," it wrote. Have a look at the post below: How is that when the Indian bowlers stop bowling and the Indian batters start to bat that the pitch stops turning and bouncing? It's almost like it must be because there are a different set of cricketers doing different skills on the pitch. Bizarre. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 25, 2024 × After the end of day 1, England opener Ben Duckett had also conceded that the team was surprised by the attacking intent of the Indian batters.

"They don't always go about it like that, so to go about it that way shows that they probably think that pitch is going to get quite a bit worse," the English openers said to the reporters.