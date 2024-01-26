Australian Open: Defending champion Novak Djokovic out after loss to Jannik Sinner in semi-final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic crashed out of Australian Open 2024 after a loss to Italy's Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of men's singles on Friday (Jan 26) in Melbourne. Sinner beat Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 to enter the final. With the loss, Djokovic's 23-win streak at the Melbourne Park also came to an end. For fourth seed Sinner, this is the first grand slam final he'll be playing in.

The difference was visible between the players as Sinner came out all guns blazing having not lost a single set in the tournament so far. The Italian won two sets in no time before the Serb could even get settled. The third set was also fought tooth and nail and it went into the tie break.

Sinner, although, lost the set, his first in the Australian Open, he remained unfazed to brush it aside quickly to win the next one and with that the match as well.

Djokovic, who was chasing his 11th Australia Open title and a historic 25th grand slam title, was never in contention as visible in scoring. The Serb could not win a single break point against his opponent's five. Djokovic also managed just 67 percent win on the first serve and 52 on the second while Sinner won 83 percent on first serve and 64 percent on second.

Sinner also won a whooping 128 points in 24 games against 10-time Australian Open winner's 98 in 13. The Italian was brutal on the service, winning 82 points while Djokovic managed just 70.

"It was a very, tough match," said Sinner after the match. "I started off really well. He missed in the first two sets. I felt like he was not feeling that great on court so I just tried to keep pushing."