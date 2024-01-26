'Amazed' Roger Federer praises India's ace athlete Neeraj Chopra

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer said that he's amazed by the achievements of India's Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The duo, who are the brand ambassadors of Switzerland tourism, recently met in the Swiss capital Zurich. Chopra became India's only second individual gold medalist in 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the javelin throw.

“I am amazed by how much Neeraj has achieved personally and for his country through his grit and determination. It’s been great to meet him here in Zurich,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner said about Chopra.

Neeraj also shared a post on his official Instagram handle and appreciated the Swiss great. The duo also exchanged the souvenirs with Chopra giving Federer his signed jersey of Asian Games while Federer presented Chopra a signed tennis racquet.

“It was very nice meeting you. Thank you for the advice, I will follow,” wrote Neeraj on the jersey he gave to Federer.

“It’s a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer here in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship and his ability to inspire millions around the world. Today, however, what inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence. We had a wonderful time exchanging notes about our respective passions and life’s experiences on and off the field,” Neeraj said after the meeting.

With 2024 Paris Olympics around the corner, Neeraj is aiming to repeat his feat and become the first Indian to win two individual gold medals in the prestigious event. Apart from the Olympics, Chopra has shone in various other tournaments as well including Asian Games, World Athletics and Diamond League.