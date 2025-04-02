Yashasvi Jaiswal has opted to leave Mumbai and will move to Goa from the next season. He has formally written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), requesting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to switch his state team from Mumbai to Goa starting the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old made his first-class debut for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2019 against Chhattisgarh and has made most of his 3,712 first-class runs, including 12 centuries and 12 fifties, in 36 matches for Mumbai.

Goa Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Shambu Desai told that GCA had approached the Indian left-hander, who has quickly established himself across formats and is among the finest players in international cricket as well as the IPL, where he represents Rajasthan Royals. "We are building a strong squad for Goa and aim to acquire top talent, which is why we reached out to him (Jaiswal) recently," Desai was quoted saying to ESPNcricinfo.

Jaiswal’s decision to leave Mumbai is influenced by limited opportunities in the team’s middle order. With a settled batting line-up, he has found it difficult to get consistent game time. Moving to Goa will provide him with a leadership role and a chance to play a more prominent part in the squad’s development.

Jaiswal last represented Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir from January 23-25, following the BCCI’s strict mandate that all India players must participate in domestic cricket when not on national duty.

In that match, Jaiswal featured for the first and only time in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, scoring 4 and 26 as Mumbai suffered a five-wicket defeat to Jammu and Kashmir for just the second time in history.

Jaiswal struggling to make mark in IPL

Since making his Test debut against the West Indies in July 2023, Jaiswal has been India’s first-choice opener, excelling on the big stage in 19 matches with an average of just over 52, including four centuries and 10 fifties.

Currently playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jaiswal has struggled for form, managing only 34 runs in three matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 106.25. He will be in action next against Punjab Kings on April 5 in Mullanpur.

