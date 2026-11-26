The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to examine how blockchain technology could change stock trading, as tokenised shares and new digital trading platforms attract regulatory attention. Its Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on December 3 to discuss tokenised US company shares, bankruptcy oversight and accounting practices.

The meeting matters because the SEC has already introduced a temporary exemption allowing certain blockchain-based venues to trade tokenised stocks under specific conditions. The committee will now examine the potential benefits and risks for investors, companies and financial markets.

Why is the SEC reviewing tokenised stock trading?

The first major discussion, scheduled from 10 am to 11:30 am ET, will focus on the SEC’s September 17 Innovation Exemption. The exemption provides conditional regulatory relief to qualifying Tokenised Securities Venues (TSVs) and certain liquidity providers. Under the arrangement, eligible venues can operate without registering as traditional exchanges, while qualifying liquidity providers receive relief from certain dealer-registration requirements.

The framework also allows retail investors to trade directly on these venues without using a broker-dealer. However, the exemption comes with restrictions. Trading volumes are capped, tokenised shares must provide the same rights as their traditional counterparts, and companies can opt out of having their shares traded under the arrangement.

The panel will consider whether the framework adequately protects investors and whether changes are needed. Scheduled participants include representatives from OKX and Securitize, along with former Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Timothy Massad.

SEC to examine trading rules and bankruptcy risks

Tokenisation is not the only issue on the agenda.

The committee will consider a draft recommendation concerning the proposed removal of Rule 611 under Regulation NMS, commonly known as the Trade-Through Rule. The provision protects investors by restricting trades executed at prices worse than the best publicly displayed prices on national securities exchanges.

Members will also examine the SEC’s role in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, particularly how investors holding securities of financially distressed companies can be protected.

Why is accounting oversight also in focus?

A later panel will examine accounting practices in public and private markets under the theme, 'Lessons from the Lost Decade'. Discussions will include companies reporting unrealised investment gains as income and private-market practices involving payment-in-kind arrangements, continuation vehicles and asset valuations.