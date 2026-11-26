Hong Kong has taken another major step towards blockchain-based financial markets with the launch of a platform that allows tokenised bonds to be issued and settled around the clock. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) officially launched its CMU Digital Asset Platform on November 25, with 10 banks joining as its first direct participants.

The system is designed to handle the entire bond lifecycle, from issuance and trading settlement to interest payments and repayment at maturity. It could also reduce paperwork, lower operating costs and make transactions more efficient across Hong Kong’s financial markets.

Which 10 banks have joined Hong Kong’s platform?

The platform, known as CMU DAP, was developed and is operated by CMU OmniClear on behalf of the HKMA. Its first group of direct participants includes HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China (Hong Kong), DBS Bank’s Hong Kong branch, Bank of Communications, China CITIC Bank International, China Construction Bank (Asia), CMB Wing Lung Bank, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Industrial Bank.

The platform uses a private, permissioned distributed ledger. This means access is restricted to approved financial institutions rather than being open to everyone. It supports both digitally issued bonds and the conversion of traditional debt securities into digital tokens.

How does 24/7 blockchain bond settlement work?

One of the platform’s main features is atomic delivery versus payment, commonly known as DvP. In simple terms, the buyer receives the securities only when the seller receives the payment. Both transfers happen together, reducing the risk of one party completing its side of a transaction without receiving the other.

The system also uses cash tokens to support settlement in multiple currencies, including around-the-clock transactions. It connects with real-time gross settlement systems and central bank digital currency infrastructure.

Unlike traditional processes that may depend on banking hours and several stages of paperwork, the platform aims to make bond transactions faster and more flexible.

Hong Kong plans to expand beyond tokenised bonds

The launch is part of a wider effort to establish Hong Kong as a centre for digital financial services. CMU OmniClear plans to explore extending the platform to other asset classes, including investment funds and real-world assets. It is also considering links with other blockchain networks, tokenised bank deposits and regulated stablecoins.

The move follows another development in November, when the HKMA upgraded Project Ensemble's pilot phase to support round-the-clock settlement of tokenised deposit transactions using tokenised central bank money. The authority is also working with Swift and major banks to explore cross-border payments using tokenised deposits. However, the planned expansion of CMU DAP remains under exploration. The immediate launch focuses on debt securities.