The United States has moved all long-range bombers deployed at UK's RAF Fairford back to their home stations following an unspecified new threat, CNN reported, citing a US official. This comes amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged Iranian plot targeting the UK airbase. The US official told CNN that the threat is “real world incident.”

"We can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the official said. The source also told CNN that it was unusual for the US military to return the bombers to their home stations rather than deploy them to another base in the region. The nature of the threat or exact reason why the aircraft were moved is not known officially.

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US B-1 bombers involved in the war against Iran is deployed in UK's RAF Fairford. It serves as an operating location for US Global Strike Command. The UK Ministry of Defense has not commented on the incident.



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