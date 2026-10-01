/RAF airbase incident: Netanyahu claims Israel warned Britain about Iranian terror plot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israel had warned Britain about an upcoming Iranian-sponsored terror attack ahead of the recent suspected plot against a Royal Air Force (RAF) airbase which hosts the US Air Force and has since February been serving as a key hub for American operations against Iran.

In the interview to Fox News he also went on to blame UK for imposing sanctions immediately after the information was passed.

"Pretty much the next day they slapped sanctions on us," Netanyahu said and added, “The caving in, the collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance is very dangerous for the future of the West."

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Netanyahu's comments come amid British authorities investigating a suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford, a British airbase used by US forces for American operations against Iran. The air base houses heavy bombers like the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress and is also a forward operating location for US Global Strike Command, which is tasked with managing long-distance strikes.

Five men remain under investigation

Five UK nationals aged between 23 and 25 were arrested near the base on suspicion of terrorism and explosives-related offences before being released on bail while the investigation continues. Four are understood to live in Westminster, while the fifth lives in Camden. Searches of all five homes have now been completed.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there are “strong indications” of Iranian involvement, although Iran has denied any involvement in the incident.

Iran has previously warned that any base used for aggression against Iranian territory constitutes a legitimate target for our forces.