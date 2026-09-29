/Iran link in UK's Fairford airbase bomb plot? Rubio says 'foreign actor' was involved'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (Sep 28) stated that that a foreign actor was involved in a foiled bomb plot targeting the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford airbase on Sunday. He also expressed his shock over UK Police's decision to release the five suspects. Rubio declined to clarify exactly which foreign actor was involved. This comes after a report by the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph claimed that British Counter-terrorism Police are understood to be investigating a possible Iran link. The Fairford airbase is used by both US and UK forces and was used by the US to launch attacks on Iran.

What Rubio said?

"Suffice it to say that what happened, what almost happened, what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation. It's one that clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor," Rubio said. He also said that Iran had "openly threatened to attack American interests globally. We're going to always take that very seriously. There will be repercussions for that if it ever were to happen or even attempted." Rubio also said that many were "disturbed" by the news. Trump had said that the suspects were looking to do “big damage” but claimed that they had been under US investigation.

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What had happened?

On Sunday morning, police were called to the airbase, 90 miles (145 km) west of London, by a local farmer who said she had seen three large white vans parked near the base and a group of "hooded and masked men" running into a field nearby. Armed officers from the local force, Gloucestershire Police, responded and arrested five men on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses.

Also Read: All five men arrested near RAF Fairford over suspected bomb plot released on bail

Probe in UK