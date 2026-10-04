As countdown for US midterms election begins, a major area of focus is the economy. Millions of Americans continue to grapple with inflation, with people blaming Iran war expenditure as the main reason. However, macroeconomic indicators show solid growth and robust consumer spending. For voters, the economy is increasingly being measured not through GDP figures or stock market gains, but through grocery receipts, petrol bills, rent notices and monthly utility payments. While second-quarter GDP grew at a strong 2.2 per cent annualised rate, consumer sentiment remains strained by the lingering weight of inflation. This disconnect between headline economic data and everyday financial pressures has turned the midterms into an affordability battle.

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When bills tells a different story

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While official data shows year-on-year food inflation at around 2.7 per cent, actual food prices tell a different story. In fact, some reports state that prices are much more than it was in the inflationary cycle of the early 2020s. While people are adjusting their day to day needs, situation looks stable – only on paper.

Similar story is seen at the petrol pumps. Iran war has led to increase in petrol price. Energy costs are higher than before, with gasoline prices rising sharply. For workers who depend on their cars, higher prices at the pump function much like an additional household tax. Filling up a pickup truck can now cost $80 or more, while higher fuel prices also feed into transportation, freight, delivery and agricultural costs. That means an increase at the petrol station can eventually show up elsewhere — from the price of groceries to the cost of getting goods across the country. The increase in the cost of gasoline is also resulting into an increase in electricity and heating bills.

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Housing remains another major area that tests the affordability. Shelter costs continue to contribute significantly to inflation, while high borrowing costs and limited housing supply have made it harder for many Americans to move or purchase homes. So despite Trump's ‘America first’ policies, that in philosophy proposes to benefit the Americans economically and financially, Americans are actually spending more compared to their income, in terms of ratio.

Higher-income Americans with significant investments have benefited from a strong stock market and the boom in artificial intelligence-related investment. Lower- and middle-income households, however, are more exposed to the cost of essentials. Stable employment may provide income security, but it does not necessarily offset the cumulative increase in the cost of living. That divide is increasingly shaping how Americans interpret economic data — and how they may approach the ballot box on November 3.