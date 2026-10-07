/Ukraine drone strike sets oil tanker ablaze off Russia's Sochi, 23 Indian crew rescued

Ukraine attacked an oil tanker off Russia’s southern coast on Tuesday (October 6) evening, setting the vessel ablaze and sending a huge cloud of black smoke over parts of the resort city of Sochi. The incident comes as Russia and Ukraine continue to target commercial shipping and energy infrastructure around the Black Sea, more than four years after the conflict started. In recent days, Russian strikes have hit grain vessels carrying Ukrainian cargo near the coast of EU member Romania.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said a Liberian-flagged tanker had been targeted by naval drones, adding that crude oil is burning openly in the waters of the Black Sea. The intensity of the fire prevented firefighters from directly tackling the blaze, according to the ministry. All 23 crew members, who were Indian nationals, were rescued.

Footage and images shared widely on social media showed large orange flames burning offshore near Sochi, while a thick column of dark smoke rose into the sky. Sochi authorities restricted access to parts of the coastline and beaches as emergency services responded to the incident, the city’s mayor said on social media.

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Ukraine targets Russian oil infrastructure