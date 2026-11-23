President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday confirmed that Ukraine was behind attacks on two Russian vessels off the coast of Libya, claiming that one of the ships had sunk in the latest expansion of Moscow's war with Kyiv beyond the frontlines. The strikes took place on Sunday near the Libyan port of Benghazi, as Ukraine continues to intensify its attacks on Russian targets far from the battlefield.

However, the United Nations condemned the attacks, raising concerns that Libya, which remains divided following its civil war, could become a battleground for foreign conflicts. "It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk," Zelensky wrote on X.

The Ukrainian president described the Merkury as one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. "Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit," he added. Zelensky also said that a Ka-27 combat helicopter was destroyed during the strike on the Merkury.

The attacks on Sunday followed a separate drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea on Saturday, near Finnish waters. Finland's border guard attributed that attack to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the UN mission in Libya expressed serious concern over the attacks and called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation. "Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts," the UNSMIL wrote on X.