/There's no 'Lifetime GOLDEN VISA' for Dubai: Here's how a fake claim fooled everyone on internet

After setting the whole internet upside down, a Dubai visa advisory service company, Rayad Group, isued an apology on Wednesday (July 9) for spreading rumours about the UAE Golden Visa. The company accepted the "full responsibility" for spreading “incorrect” information around teh visa. Earlier, the Rayad group's statement had claimed that the UAE government would offer a lifetime Golden Visa for approximately ₹23.30 lakh. The apology came after the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) reported that quoted the Rayad group.

ICP said that the group's statement had no legal standing. It was further reported that the amount mentioned by Rayad Group was the fee it would charge for facilitating the golden visa under the UAE immigration rules.

"We apologise unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary, and we take full responsibility for ensuring future communications are clear, accurate, and consistent with the UAE's stringent regulatory frameworks," the Rayad Group said in its apology statement.

"We also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge that certain public comments made by Rayad Group’s Managing Director were misplaced and have contributed to the misinterpretation of our role and the nature of the initiative in question," the statement added.

“These statements did not accurately reflect our intent, our scope of services, or the limitations of our authority in relation to the UAE Golden Visa programme. To reiterate with full clarity: no guaranteed visa, fixed-price programme, or lifetime residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate, or endorse any such arrangement," it further said.

It all started when Rayad Group MD Rayad Kamal Ayub called it a golden opportunity for Indians to get the UAE's Golden Visa on Sunday (July 6).