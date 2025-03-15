UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer led a virtual summit with Ukraine’s allies to discuss security assurances in the event of a peace agreement. The meeting, attended by representatives from 26 nations, included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Downing Street.

‘Putin is lying to everyone’: Zelensky demands ‘strong pressure’ on Russia, blasts Moscow’s ‘delaying tactics’

Israel strikes Gaza: 9 killed, including journalists; Hamas calls attack 'blatant violation' of ceasefire

Gaza’s civil defence agency has said that nine people, including several journalists, lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday (March 15) in the northern town of Beit Lahia.

Delhi breathes cleanest air in 3 years; AQI at ‘satisfactory’ level for first time in 2025

Indian national capital, Delhi saw cleanest air in years on Saturday (March 15), with the city recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85, the lowest in three years for the January to mid-March period.

'They want a stronger position': Zelensky reveals why Russia is stalling a ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russia is attempting to strengthen its military position before agreeing to any ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump to revive his travel ban: 43 nations on the chopping block, including Russia and Iran

US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing a new travel ban that could affect citizens from up to 43 countries, according to officials familiar with the matter, The New York Times reports.

'Will build Ukraine’s own defences': UK, France, NATO unite to push Russia into ceasefire as Putin 'stalls'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, took part in a virtual "coalition of the willing" meeting on Saturday (March 15). The leaders discussed ongoing support for Ukraine and the urgent need for Russia to commit to peace.

Major storm in US: Deadly tornadoes leave at least 14 dead in Missouri and Arkansas

At least 14 people have lost their lives, and many others have been injured after powerful tornadoes tore through the central United States, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Aamir Khan's rumoured cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie confirmed?

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Coolie, marks Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Since production began last year, rumours have circulated that Kanagaraj has been in talks with several Bollywood stars for cameo appearances.

Virat Kohli hints at coming out of T20I retirement but only on one condition

Ace India batter Virat Kohli announced his T20I retirement shortly after India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas. Joining him were two giants of Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Although Rohit and Jadeja haven’t looked back at this format, Kohli has hinted at making a shock comeback to playing T20Is on one condition.