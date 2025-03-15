At least 14 people have lost their lives, and many others have been injured after powerful tornadoes tore through the central United States, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 11 fatalities linked to the storm in a statement on X. In neighbouring Arkansas, authorities said three people had died as a result of the severe weather.

Tornado Aftermath Update - March 15 - 10:30 am



An additional storm victim injured in Ozark County passed away early this morning. Current confirmed reports are 11 deaths:



▪️ Three fatalities, Ozark County

▪️ One fatality, Butler County

▪️ Six fatalities, Wayne County

▪️ One… pic.twitter.com/zyjYS6Stzl — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) March 15, 2025

State police detailed widespread destruction, including fallen trees, damaged power lines, and severe harm to both residential and commercial buildings. Some areas suffered extensive damage due to "tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail."

Advertisment

In Missouri, six people were killed in Wayne County, while Ozark County saw three fatalities along with multiple injuries. Butler and Jefferson counties each recorded one death, according to officials.

Arkansas officials confirmed that three people had died, while 29 others sustained injuries during the storm.

More tornadoes were predicted to hit Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee on Saturday, increasing concerns over further destruction.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)