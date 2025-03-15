Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russia is attempting to strengthen its military position before agreeing to any ceasefire in Ukraine.

"They want a stronger position before the ceasefire," Zelensky stated during a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday. He further added, "I think the delaying of the process is exactly because of what I said. They want to improve their situation on the battlefield."

Zelensky appoints team of negotiators for possible peace talks

In a step towards possible peace negotiations, Zelensky has appointed an official delegation to represent Kyiv in any future talks aimed at ending the war, which has now lasted more than three years. According to a presidential decree issued on Saturday, his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, will lead the delegation. Other members include Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Chief of Presidential Staff Pavlo Palisa.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelensky joined a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The leaders discussed continued support for Ukraine and stressed the urgency of securing a commitment to peace from Russia. The meeting, attended by representatives from 26 nations, highlighted ongoing international efforts to support Ukraine, according to Downing Street.

Following the discussions, Zelensky shared his statement on the social media platform X, stressing the urgency of pressuring Russia into peace negotiations.

Zelensky said that achieving peace must start "unconditionally" and that if Russia refuses, "strong pressure must be applied until they do. Moscow understands one language."

He also talked about a US-backed ceasefire proposal, introduced on Tuesday, which calls for a 30-day halt to hostilities across air, sea, and land. "This is an American proposal — a full, unconditional ceasefire for 30 days. In that time, without killings, it would truly be possible to negotiate all aspects of a real peace," he explained.

However, Zelensky accused Russia of obstructing peace efforts, saying, "A ceasefire could have already happened, but Russia is doing everything to prevent it."

