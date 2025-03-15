Ace India batter Virat Kohli announced his T20I retirement shortly after India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas. Joining him were two giants of Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Although Rohit and Jadeja haven’t looked back at this format, Kohli has hinted at making a shock comeback to playing T20Is on one condition.

Kohli is perhaps the biggest name in world cricket, and his records speak for him. Owing to his cricket greatness and popularity amongst countless cricketers worldwide, Kohli is the most-followed Indian on the social media app Instagram. His reach and cricket’s dominance in the South Asian market forced the International Olympic Committee (IOA) to consider adding this sport to the Olympic Programme for LA28, for which they used his cover photo to popularise it among non-playing countries.

Although Kohli has achieved everything that there is in cricket, one medal absent from his decorated cabinet is for which he can consider returning to playing T20Is.

'If India reaches the Olympics final in 2028, (I) might just think of coming out of retirement for that one match. Winning an Olympic medal would be magnificent,' Kohli said on the sidelines of Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, powered by Leaders.

Kohli, 36, is as fit as anyone in the game, but should he plan to stick around when the Olympics in 2028 comes across, he’d be approaching 40. Given his fitness and hunger to do more for his country, Kohli can play for the next three years.

However, speaking on the same lines, Kohli revealed what inspired him to embark on his fitness journey.

"My transformations came after a few tough tours when I saw the guys lasting on the field longer than us. From the team's point of view, things were not tough, but convincing my mum was tough. She thought I was looking sick. I told her that the world is talking about my training methods and I am not sick. I felt that I was able to do things much better," he added.

Ready for IPL

Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp for IPL 2025 starting March 22. RCB will face the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the curtain raiser at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This Man and the Aura. 😮‍💨🤌 pic.twitter.com/TkBv879DQs — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 15, 2025

Besides, when Kohli takes the field against the KKR next Saturday, he will create history by becoming the first player ever to feature for the same franchise for 18 straight years.

(With inputs from agencies)