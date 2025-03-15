Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) new vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer admitted feeling pressured by the auction price tag ahead of IPL 2025 starting March 22. Iyer, 30, was not among the six players retained by the defending champions before the mega auction in December but became the third-most-expensive buy in IPL history, with KKR bagging his services for a whopping $2.7m (INR 23.75 crore).

His auction bid indicated how much KKR valued him, who played a handy role in them winning the previous edition – their third in IPL history. However, with no outright captaincy choice available in the squad, the speculations of KKR appointing him as the new captain began doing rounds on social media. But instead, they handpicked seasoned campaigner Ajinkya Rahane as the new skipper, with Iyer being his deputy.

Speaking to the media ahead of the start of the 18th edition, Iyer spoke of the reality of the price tag pressure and how Dwayne Bravo’s appointment as the new mentor will boost their chances of retaining their IPL title. Bravo replaced Gautam Gambhir, who took up India’s head coach role after guiding KKR home the last season.

“He's been the most successful T20 player in history, so he brings a lot of experience to the table. Nothing can beat experience. He's played so many games; he's won so many games for West Indies and the franchises that he's played for,” Iyer said of T20 great Bravo.

"It exists. You can't ignore it altogether, but when the IPL starts, it really doesn't matter. You're a part of a playing XI, a part of a team that is going out there to win,” Iyer said of his price tag.

‘Honour to lead KKR’

Rahane felt grateful about getting appointed as KKR’s new captain ahead of IPL 2025. Speaking to the media, he acknowledged the management for showing trust in him, adding that he cares about the team more than his batting position, with KKR already having plenty of top-order options.

"It's an honour for me to lead this wonderful franchise. I'm really thankful and grateful to the management for giving me this opportunity," Rahane said. "For me, it is always about keeping it simple... We will obviously give our best this season."

"I have always played wherever the team wanted me to play. Team thinking has always come first,” Rahane said of batting position.

(With inputs from agencies)