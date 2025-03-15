Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul looked back on last year’s auction and shared his excitement about joining Delhi Capitals.

Advertisment

Rahul, who captained Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the past three seasons, was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. Delhi Capitals secured his services for $1 million (₹14 crore) after parting ways with their star wicketkeeper-batter and captain, Rishabh Pant. However, Rahul will focus solely on wicketkeeping duties as Delhi has appointed Axar Patel as their new captain.

"The auction was a nerve-wracking experience," Rahul admitted while speaking to digital broacaster Star. "As a player, not knowing where you will end up is never easy. Over the years, I have seen how unpredictable auctions can be—there’s no set pattern. As a captain, I was involved in building a team, so I understand the pressure franchises face. But as a player, it's even tougher because your career is at stake."

Also Read: NZ vs PAK Free Live Streaming || When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I live online

Advertisment

Rahul acknowledged that auctions could shape a player's future or bring unexpected challenges. "I was nervous, even a little anxious. But at the same time, I knew this was the right step for my career. There was excitement, though it didn’t last long because reality set in quickly. I’m really happy to join Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, the team’s owner, is a close friend, and we’ve had many discussions about cricket beyond the field. I know how passionate he is about the sport, and I’m thrilled to be part of this team. We have a strong squad, and I’m looking forward to the season ahead," he added.

'Delhi has an ideal mix of players'

On the team's composition, Rahul believes Delhi has assembled a well-balanced squad with an ideal mix of experienced players and young talent.

Advertisment

"This is a new experience for me—joining my fourth or fifth IPL franchise. It’s both exciting and nerve-wracking. Every new team brings uncertainties—how the players will gel, how the management operates, and how the fans will react. But looking at our squad and how the management has built this team, we seem to have most areas covered," he noted.

"There’s a great mix of seasoned players and young talent. I am eager to play alongside some incredibly skilled youngsters and learn from them as well. With players like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav—many of whom I’ve played with before—we have a solid squad. I can’t wait for the IPL to begin," the 32-year-old added.

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Rahul’s former team, Lucknow Super Giants, in Visakhapatnam on March 23.

(With inputs from agencies)