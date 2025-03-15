NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: A week after losing the Champions Trophy 2025 final, New Zealand will look to bounce back as they take on Pakistan in a five-match T20I series. Having fallen short of the Champions Trophy triumph, New Zealand will have the opportunity to put behind the disappointment. At the same time, Pakistan also look to rebuild having gone winless during the coveted ICC tournament. Ahead of the opening T20I contest between New Zealand and Pakistan, here are all the details.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I on TV?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will start at 2:15 PM local time (6:45 AM IST) on Sunday (Mar 16) with the toss taking place at 1:45 PM local time (6:15 AM IST).

Squads

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (matches 4-5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (matches 4-5), Kyle Jamieson (matches 1-3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (matches 1-3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir.