The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is all set for a grand start as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (Mar 22). Ahead of the clash, star batter Virat Kohli joined the camp as he looks to win his maiden IPL title. Virat joins the RCB camp just a week after winning the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai against New Zealand.

Virat joins RCB squad

One of the best players of his generation, the IPL title remains the only thing missing from Virat’s trophy cabinet as he hunts for the coveted title. Virat’s presence in the squad should lift the spirits as RCB get ready for the IPL 2025. During Virat’s previous 17 seasons with RCB, they have finished runners-up on three occasions and were eliminated in the playoffs in 2024.

However, the former RCB captain returns to the RCB camp with two ICC trophies under his belt having lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Virat will be joined by a few new names in the squad after the overhaul in the mega auctions in November. Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd and others are few names added to the roster of the RCB squad.

RCB squad for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone (Rs. 8.75 crore), Phil Salt (Rs. 11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma (Rs. 11 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs. 12.50 crore), Rasikh Dar (Rs. 6 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs. 2.60 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs. 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs. 10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 50 lakh), Tim David (Rs. 3 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs. 1.50 crore), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 1.60 crore), Manoj Bhandage (Rs. 30 lakh), Jacob Bethell (Rs. 2.60 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs. 2 crore), Swastik Chhikara (Rs. 30 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (Rs. 1 crore), Abhinandan Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Mohit Rathee (Rs. 30 lakh).