Top 10 world news: WHO announces end of Covid, Wagner withdraws from Bakhmut; and more

Finally, the World Health Organization on Friday declared the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the WHO cautioned that people should not drop their guard against the disease, and be ready for reinstatement for preventive measures in case the plague emerges again. As usual, Russia continues to dominate the global headlines, this time due to a shocking announcement made by its private militia group Wagner. The militia announced it was withdrawing from Bakhmut citing a lack of support from Moscow. And interestingly, ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, several polls have shown that people in the UK are increasingly paying little to no attention at all to the developments regarding the monarchy.

WHO announces end of Covid as global health emergency The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which took the lives of millions of people in a span of three years, deepened inequalities and wreaked economic havoc, is no longer a global health emergency.

‘Doomed to perish’: Russia’s Wagner announces withdrawal from Bakhmut, cites lack of ammo Russia's Wagner Group, in a major shift of tactical goalpost during ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, announced that it will withdraw from the Bakhmut region where the battle to overrun Ukrainian resistance is continuing with sharp intensity for nearly two months.

'Vampires, sucking my blood': Support for King Charles III and monarchy plummets. Here's what polls show Even as dozens of royal fans have started camping out in Central London ahead of King Charles' coronation, not everyone is excited about the upcoming event. Multiple polls conducted recently have found that the excitement levels are subpar at best.

Serbia: Second mass shooting in two days leaves 8 dead, suspect held In the aftermath of the killing of eight people in a shooting in the Siberian town of Mladenovac's Dubona village, late Thursday (May 4), Serbian police arrested on Friday a gunman suspected of carrying out the attack.

Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Paris for Bastille Day parade as guest of honour on July 14 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour for this year’s Bastille Day Parade in Paris scheduled to take place on July 14.

Indian Prime Minister Modi backs 'The Kerala Story', slams Congress for nurturing terror elements Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, while addressing an election rally in Karnataka, condemned the opposition Congress party for "sheltering and nurturing terror elements" for the vote bank.

UK local elections 2023: ‘Disappointing‘ results for Tories as Labour makes solid gains Early results showed the ruling Conservative Party had lost around 200 seats in the elections for over 8,000 seats on 230 local councils across England.

Five Indian army soldiers killed during anti-terror operations in J&K's Rajouri Five Indian Army soldiers have been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Kandi Forest of the Rajouri sector in the Jammu region.

Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce The group representing Hollywood studios fired back on Thursday at claims from striking film and television workers that they have been forced into the "gig economy" because of changes brought by the streaming TV era.