UK local elections 2023: ‘Disappointing‘ results for Tories as Labour makes solid gains

UK local elections 2023: Early results showed the ruling Conservative Party had lost around 200 seats in the elections for over 8,000 seats on 230 local councils across England. The opposition Labour Party and the centrist Liberal Democrats made significant gains, with the latter seizing control from the Conservatives in Windsor, an affluent town west of London. The elections are seen as a test of support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government as the country approaches a general election due by the end of 2024. Sunak facing heat for the actions of his predecessor While some contests focused on local issues such as potholes and garbage collection, voters seemed to have punished the Conservatives for the turmoil that engulfed the party under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned amid multiple scandals.

Watch: Gravitas Plus: The untold story of Rishi Sunak × Then as the new prime minister, Liz Truss faced criticism for her rash tax-cutting plans, which spooked financial markets, hammered the value of the pound, and roiled the wider British economy. Sunak, a smooth former banker, was later chosen to restore stability to the economy and the government. Conservatives acknowledge ‘disappointing results’ Sunak acknowledged the "disappointing" results for the Conservatives but insisted that "it's still early" in terms of the overall results. Greg Hands, the Conservative party chair, also admitted it was a disappointing night for the party. He said, “We always said it would be a difficult night for the party, the independent projections were all that we were going to lose 1,000 seats.”



“It’s still early days so far but if I might say, it’s not been that great a result for Labour in some areas,” he added.

Also Read | UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces questions in Parliament, says 'choice before country is clear' Labour says it will achieve majority in general elections Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, claimed that his party was on the course for the majority in the upcoming general elections. He said this in Medway, where Labour has won control of the council for the first time since 1998.