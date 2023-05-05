‘Doomed to perish’: Russia’s Wagner announces withdrawal from Bakhmut, cites lack of ammo

Russia's Wagner Group, in a major shift of tactical goalpost during ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, announced that it will withdraw from the Bakhmut region where the battle to overrun Ukrainian resistance is continuing with sharp intensity for nearly two months.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement on Friday that the lack of ammunition was the reason for the withdrawal.

"I am pulling Wagner units out of Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition they are doomed to perish senselessly," Prigozhin said.

ALSO READ | Wagner group will soon cease to exist: Founder tells war blogger

Wagner's positions in Bakhmut will be transferred to Russia's regular forces, Prigozhin said.

Earlier on Friday, Prigozhin published a video of himself standing among, what were referred to as, bloodied 'Wagner lads'. He blamed Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu for the loss of lives Wagner Group faced in Bakhmut over past many weeks of fighting with the Ukrainian forces.

"These are Wagner lads who died today. The blood is still fresh," Prigozhin said. "They came here as volunteers and they are dying so you can get fat in your offices."

The battle for strategically important Bakhmut has become a tactical flashpoint between Russia and Ukraine. The battle for Bakhmut is among the longest and bloodiest of the war, with severe losses on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

Wagner in the recent past called upon Moscow to boost ammunition supply-lines towards it. Kremlin's reaction on Wagner's Bakhmut withdrawal Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin has seen Yevgeny Prigozhin's statement that announced group's removal from Bakhmut region.

Peskov said he had seen reports in the media, but "cannot comment on this, because it concerns the special military operation".

Speaking of contacts between Russia and United States after purported drone attacks on the Kremlin, Peskov said "any contacts are possible" for reaching Russia's own goals, for providing Russia's interests.

ALSO WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: Russia still fighting for control in Bakhmut × "Of course, contacts will continue, if necessary," Peskov added.

Russia claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act.

The Kremlin alleges that the United States was behind the purported drone attacks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denied that Ukraine was behind the purported attacks, saying: “We don't attack Putin or Moscow.”

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.



(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE