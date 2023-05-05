Not CSK, RCB or MI! Former India coach Ravi Shastri backs THIS team to lift IPL 2023 trophy

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is getting interesting with each passing day as the race for the playoffs have kept the ardent fans at the edge of their seats. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the top spot -- with 12 points from nine games -- whereas the second-ranked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and third-positioned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have 11 points each.

On the other hand, fours teams such as Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are tied at ten points each. The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) occupy the last three spots, respectively, and none of them are eliminated as of now.

Updated Points table

Recently, Ravi Shastri -- India's former head coach -- picked his winner of IPL 2023. He feels Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat will be able to defend their title.

"Looking at the current form and team standings, I believe that Gujarat will win the trophy. There is consistency and flexibility in this team and there are seven-eight players who are performing consistently. The players in this Gujarat side complement each other," Ravi Shastri said while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, Shastri also praised RR skipper Sanju Samson for his leadership skills. He added, "Sanju Samson has matured as a captain. He uses his spinners very well. Only a good captain can play with three spinners and use them smartly."