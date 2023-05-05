IPL 2023: Ashwin reveals how 'riskiest idea' helped Sandeep outfox Dhoni in RR's tense win over CSK

In match 17 of the IPL 2023 edition, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosted last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Asked to bat first, Sanju Samson's RR posted 175-8. CSK eventually managed 172-6 but skipper MS Dhoni (17-ball 32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (15-ball 25*) gave RR a huge scare -- despite needing 54 off 18 balls -- before Sandeep Sharma had the last laugh in the final over.

CSK were way behind in the run-chase, requiring 59 off last 24, before Dhoni-Jadeja lit up the atmosphere with some big hits. The equation was 21 off the last six and many would have still backed Samson & Co. Sandeep, who went for only 13 off his two overs and claimed a wicket, started with two wides on the trot and conceded as many sixes successively before he bounced back in the final three balls to take his side to a narrow three-run win.

R Ashwin -- who returned with the Player-of-the-Match award (22-ball 30 & 2/25) in RR's win over CSK -- recently recalled Sandeep's dramatic last over and revealed the 'riskiest idea' which worked wonders for the pacer.

How the 'riskiest ball bailed Sandeep out of crisis

During a chat on his YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed, "Sandeep Sharma bowled that last over to Dhoni and he smashed him for two sixes. When you are defending 20 runs and when a guy like Dhoni has smashed you for 2 sixes, the odds of you coming out on top of that battle from there are literally none."

He added, "What’s the highest risk ball at this point?", I asked Sandeep." To this, he replied, "Slower length ball."

"I said, ‘You try bowling that to him now’. At the end of the day, at that point in time, it is the riskiest ball that the batter won’t be expecting. Because he knows that the bowler is under immense pressure," the RR spinner added.