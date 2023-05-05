ODI WC: Team India requests BCCI for spin-friendly venues vs Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa

The ODI World Cup is set to be held in India later this year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is busy in preparations while also conducting the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition in the country. While it is being reported that the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad can host the India-Pakistan clash, it is noted that Team India have also asked for spin-friendly venues for some big games in the league stage.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Team India has asked for spin-friendly venues for their World Cup games versus Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Spin-to-win mantra for Rohit Sharma-led Team India?

“The Indian team has performed well on slow tracks in the past few years at home. So the team management had requested that whenever the schedule is being prepared the Indian team should face top teams on slow pitches. They wanted to have a home advantage,” a source in the BCCI said.

It is believed, as per the same report, that the BCCI will be announcing the forthcoming ODI World Cup schedule at a grand launch following the conclusion of IPL 2023.