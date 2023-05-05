Five Indian army soldiers killed during anti-terror operations in J&K's Rajouri

Five Indian Army soldiers have been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Kandi Forest of the Rajouri sector in the Jammu region. Four more soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the encounter and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The Indian army had an input about the presence of terrorists in the area, after which the Indian army launched a major search operation.

The Indian army said that on 03 May 2023 a joint operation was launched based on a specific tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area was thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.

''The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers, including an officer, '' said the Indian Army PRO.

Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Jammu region's Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian. Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

Also read | Pakistan is committed to the SCO forum, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The Indian army says that there is a likelihood that trapped terrorists have been killed in the gunfight. However, the bodies have not been retrieved.

''As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in terrorist groups. The operation is in progress. Further details are being ascertained,' 'said the Indian Army.

This is the third operation in the Union territory in the last three days.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE