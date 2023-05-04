India: 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, second operation in 24 hours

Two terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit were killed in an encounter in the Kreeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Both the terrorists are locals and have been identified as Shakir Majid and Hanan Ahmad.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Wanigam Payeen, Kreeri area of Baramulla by the police, Army (29RR) and SSB (2nd Bn). During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately. The joint search party retaliated, leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh, both residents of Shopian,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists had recently joined terrorist ranks and were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the area, which was timely neutralised.

“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one AK-47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ADGP Kashmir congratulated the joint team of police and security forces for conducting a successful operation without any collateral damage and termed it a big success as the killed terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the area.

This is the second operation in the last 24 hours in the Kashmir Valley. Four terrorists have been killed in these two operations in the Valley ahead of the G20 meet to be held in Srinagar. The union territory has been put on high alert.